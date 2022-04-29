Alex Rins: “I hope to continue fighting for the title in the last part”

MADRID, 28 Apr. (EUROPE PRESS) –

The Spanish MotoGP rider Alex Rins (Suzuki) thanked the Frenchman Fabio Quartarto (Yamaha), the current world champion and with whom he is tied on points for the lead in the Motorcycle World Championship, for placing him as a candidate, but warned that the championship is very long and what he expects is to be “fighting in the last part”.

“Without a doubt, it is a pleasure that the current champion thinks of me as a rival for the World Championship. We are going to give one hundred percent, but we have only had five races and this is the longest championship in terms of Grand Prix, so we will see , I hope that in the last part we continue fighting there”, Rins said at the press conference prior to the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Catalan comes from climbing 19 positions to be fourth in the last Portuguese Grand Prix, which “was not easy” and where he was “lucky” to be able to take “the outside line” to make many overtaking in the first corners. “That gives me a lot of confidence to race now in Jerez, which I like a lot. Last year I had a small crash and I had a lot of difficulties throughout the race, but the pace wasn’t bad, we’ll try to do the same as in Portimao,” he stressed. .

The second classified in the World Championship considered it “fantastic” to be able to run on the Cadiz track with the public and warned that Jerez-Ángel Nieto “is one of the circuits where many riders go fast”. “It will be difficult because of the level we are finding this year, we have to try to give 110 percent,” he warned.

“Sunday’s may be a race in which there are many riders fighting close like last year, where only at the end Jack (Miller) took a little advantage, but this year the MotoGP category is very tight and everyone It’s very close,” added Suzuki’s.

In this sense, he does not believe that his team has “number one or two” in the box that he shares with Joan Mir. “I try to work to the maximum and I think Joan does the same. Suzuki tries to give the same to both riders. Last year they brought only one chassis and it made sense that the first rider in qualifying would be the first to use it, but apart from that I don’t think I’m the ‘1’ or the ‘2’, I receive the same pieces and the approach that Joan does. What is important is to beat your teammate, as a driver you always want to beat him, “he said.