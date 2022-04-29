Russia describes as “idiotic” the US initiative to include the country in the list of sponsors of terrorism



Archive – Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova – CONTACT – Archive

Follow live the latest news about the war in Ukraine

MADRID, 28 Apr. (EUROPE PRESS) –

The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zajarova, has described as “idiotic” the US government’s initiative to include the country in the list of sponsors of terrorism.

As he has expressed, it is a measure “of an idiotic nature” that will also have its “consequences” and against which Russia will take measures, according to information from the TASS news agency.

“All the measures they take, even if they are idiotic, will be analyzed and supervised. They will be followed up and, of course, they will not go unanswered, this must be understood,” he said.

Zajarova has indicated that the international community has not yet addressed the legal issues of US actions in countries such as Syria, Libya and Iraq. Thus, she has assured that Washington continues to take measures against Moscow because the alleged crimes committed against Ukrainians could have repercussions in the United States.

“Isn’t there a possibility that raising the question will backfire and that thousands of Iraqis, Serbs and Libyans will ask the same questions about US actions in the international arena?” . In this sense, he has warned that “the more he addresses the issue, the closer the members of the international community come to the crimes committed by the United States.”

The North American list currently includes North Korea, Iran, Cuba and Syria. By definition, it is a country that “has repeatedly supported acts of international terrorism,” according to the State Department itself.