2 useful devices on holiday, available at a reduced price

Dedeman has posted new discounts on its website, and two products in the audio category caught our eye.

A pick-up with multimedia functions, the SAL RRT 12B, is available for 300 lei (reduced from 340 lei). The device includes two speakers with a total output of 10 W, has a wooden case and LCD display. In addition to playing vinyl records, the device can play music via Bluetooth connection, from a USB stick or micro-SD memory card in WMA or MP3 formats. The pick-up also includes a 3.5 mm audio jack.

The unit also features FM radio, auto-stop, equaliser with six settings and two RCA outputs for external amplifiers or active speakers. The power cable is 1.6 metres long.

Also available at Dedeman for a discount is a portable internet-connected radio. The SAL INR 3000 can play thousands of digital radio stations from around the world via Wi-Fi connection. The unit also includes an analogue FM RDS tuner. Up to 99 stations can be stored in memory.

Information is displayed on an LCD screen. The device also includes a Bluetooth connection, has a 2 W speaker and a 2,000 mAh battery that provides a maximum battery life of 11 hours. A 1 metre USB-C charging cable is included in the package.

The device costs 289 lei (reduced from 330 lei).

Photo: Dedeman.ro

