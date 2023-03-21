The specs of the Google Pixel 7a look very promising

Earlier, we reported that some hands-on videos of the Google Pixel 7a had leaked. Since then, some more photos of the phone have seemingly been revealed, in addition to some rather promising specifications.

We’re looking at a Tensor G2 chipset, with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage for the Google Pixel 7a. It also supports a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 as the primary camera in addition to a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

Since Pixel phones are often praised for their cameras and their operating systems, it seems that the 7a will not disappoint in either respect. It has a 6.1-inch screen, a refresh rate of 90 Hz and it is also claimed that the panel will be an OLED screen, which certainly won’t go unnoticed.

Since these are leaks and nothing has been confirmed yet, we can’t say for sure that these will be the specifications of the Pixel 7a, but if the leak turns out to be true, the phone looks quite tempting.