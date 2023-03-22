You are getting three special models of the Nintendo Switch & Switch OLED















You can’t currently get the Switch and Switch OLED cheaply, but you can get them with a limited design that isn’t always available! MediaMarkt has just the right offers for you!

Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition kaufen



This is what the three Switch versions offer

The big difference is the design of the Switch editions. Because their patterns and colors are based on the respective games. The Splatoon 3 Edition, for example, has controllers with very colorful color transitions and a corresponding Splatoon imprint on the console itself, while the Pokémon Edition comes in the colors of the two latest offshoots and also has the two cover Legendaries depicted on its back. The Mario variant, on the other hand, comes with two red controllers, the game and a special sticker for the upcoming film.

OLED variant and the normal come with a few differences. Both are hybrid consoles that you can play on the go or on the TV screen at home. However, there are some differences between the two consoles:

Screen: The most obvious difference between the Nintendo Switch and the Switch OLED is the screen. The original Nintendo Switch has a 6.2-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels, while the Switch OLED has a larger 7-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The OLED screen offers better color reproduction, deeper blacks, and higher contrast than the original Switch’s LCD screen.

The most obvious difference between the Nintendo Switch and the Switch OLED is the screen. The original Nintendo Switch has a 6.2-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels, while the Switch OLED has a larger 7-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The OLED screen offers better color reproduction, deeper blacks, and higher contrast than the original Switch’s LCD screen. The design: The Nintendo Switch OLED features a slightly redesigned dock with a wider base and a LAN port that wasn’t present on the original Switch. The Switch OLED also has a slimmer and more elegant design than the original Switch.

The Nintendo Switch OLED features a slightly redesigned dock with a wider base and a LAN port that wasn’t present on the original Switch. The Switch OLED also has a slimmer and more elegant design than the original Switch. Battery life: The Switch OLED offers improved battery life of up to 9 hours compared to 6.5 hours on the original Switch.

The Switch OLED offers improved battery life of up to 9 hours compared to 6.5 hours on the original Switch. Internal memory: The Switch OLED has 64GB of internal storage, while the original Switch only has 32GB of internal storage.

Overall, the Nintendo Switch OLED offers a better display, longer battery life, and a slimmer design, while the original Switch is more affordable while still offering a great gaming experience.

Buy Nintendo Switch Red with Super Mario Odyssey



Looking for more power?

If you are looking for a mobile game console, then it is also worth taking a look at the SteamDeck, with which you can massive game library of the PC can use, but still have the same advantages as with the switch: being able to play on the go and on the TV.

This has also been reduced by 10 percent for the first time to coincide with his one-year birthday. You can find out more about the offer and how you can get the device even cheaper in the following article!

There are other exciting deals in the offer ticker. There not only from the areas of hardware and technology, but also gaming! So you will always find exciting offers and can get an overview of the current price developments!