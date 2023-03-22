Oppo Find X6, illustrated with new images and teaser video

Like the rival OnePlus 11, the Oppo Find X6 comes with an oversized camera trim, the design choice aimed at highlighting the Hasselblad specialist-optimized camera assortment.

While Samsung is going in a much more low-key direction, letting the photo capabilities “do the talking” for the new S23 series, the Asian brands still seem fixated on the argument of exaggerated design features as a distinguishing element. However, the choice might not be completely unjustified, with rumours pointing to an impressive 1″ class sensor setup (Sony IMX989) for the main camera and 50MP IMX890 sensor for the ultrawide camera. The arrangement will also include a telephoto camera, but details of this are not known at this time.

As we’ve seen previously in the Oppo Find range of phones, the X6 will come in at least two variants. Though it’s still categorized in the high-end range, the Find X6 is expected Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, last year’s chipset for flagship phones. Thus, only the X6 Pro will benefit from SD8 Gen 2. There could also be a Find X6 Pro model with a MediaTek processor, reserved exclusively for the Chinese market.

Unfortunately, none of the Find X6 versions look like they’ll see a global launch, and it remains to be seen if Oppo will decide to take that step, following the feedback it received after launching for Asian markets.