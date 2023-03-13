XQc wants to found its own organization

Over the years, it has been witnessed that streamers are very attached to the e-sports sector, and Felix Lengyel ‘xQc’, the former professional Overwatch player, has revealed that he wants to create his own e-sports organization after showing on networks his desire to have a VALORANT team.

Unlike other organizations, the content creator does not have in mind to start from a base, but from seek out and purchase established teams and thus launch the organization’s brand. According to the statements shown live, the streamer. would be interested in to buy three teams of different titles such as VALORANT, League of Legends and Rocket League..

Currently, streamers and influencers are taking a pivotal role in the eSports sector and are developing their own organizations, and xQc will be next.

What xQc returns to the esports sector as a club owner and not as a player, makes his followers expectant on his social networks. If we look at Spain, we have the case of Ibai LLanos with KOI or that of Team Heretics founded by Jorge Orejudo “Goorgo“and with co-owners such as David Cánovas “TheGrefg“, clubs formed from scratch and which have great strength.