Tekken 8 Gameplay Trailer Reveals Paul Phoenix – That’s Gaming

188

Bandai Namco has released several new gameplay trailers for Tekken 8 in recent weeks to shine the spotlight on some of the playable characters that will be included in its roster at launch, including series staples such as Kazuya Mishima, Jin Kazama and Nina Williams. Now they have released another new trailer confirming that yet another character that series fans are familiar with will return to the spotlight in the upcoming sequel – Paul Phoenix.

The American martial artist has appeared in every main Tekken installment so far, and not surprisingly, Bandai Namco has confirmed that he will also be featured in Tekken 8. The new trailer shows him in action, showcasing his hard tackles as he tackles his opponents. Check out the trailer below.

Tekken 8 is in development for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. It does not yet have a release date, but Bandai Namco says it will come out before April 2024.