XDefiant Showcase announced for April 13 – That’s Gaming

Between canceling projects and games like Skull and Bones going missing, it’s easy to forget that XDefiant exists. The free-to-play competitive shooter has no release date yet, but a showcase will take place on April 13 at 10 a.m. PT. It offers an “inside look” at the title, including a show match in Ranked Mode.

Registrations are also open for the closed beta, which begins April 13 at 10 a.m. PT and ends April 23 at 11 p.m. PT. Four factions are playable – Libertad, Echelon, Phantoms and the Cleaners with DedSec locked until later. Four modes – Escort, Zone Control, Domination and Occupy – are available with as many as 13 maps including Attica Heights, Mayday, Meltdown, Midway, Nudleplex, Showtime, Times Square Zoo, Echelon HQ, Emporium, Liberty, Arena, Dumbo and Pueblito.

An alpha work-in-progress build of Ranked Mode is also playable. Although player and weapon progressions, complete with challenges, are available, they will not be carried over to future stages. What does remain are the ten cosmetic rewards from the closed beta track. It includes skins for weapons and characters and player cards.

XDefiant is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and PC. Stay tuned for more details at next week’s showcase.