Gaming

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 now available in vibrant red or blue – That’s Gaming

By Willy Rock

Xbox today announced the expansion of the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core with two additional colors. The Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core, which was originally available in white last year, now comes in a new vibrant red and a blue color to make a statement among your friends while offering significant performance benefits.

The Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core is a premium controller that offers the essential components that meet the core needs of today’s competitive gamers and gives players another choice to choose how they play. Starting at $139.99, the blue and red Core controllers offer thumbsticks with adjustable resistance, wrap-around rubber grip and shorter hair trigger locks. As with all Elite controllers, players can enjoy unlimited customization options and exclusive button assignment options in the Xbox Accessories app.

Read:  FIFA is working on its own soccer title - That's Gaming

They are available for pre-order starting today in select Xbox markets around the world, including the Netherlands and Belgium.

The Best Online Bookmakers on March 31 2023

BetMGM Casino

Bonus

$1,000

Killer plant fungus infects humans in India -.