Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 now available in vibrant red or blue – That’s Gaming

Xbox today announced the expansion of the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core with two additional colors. The Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core, which was originally available in white last year, now comes in a new vibrant red and a blue color to make a statement among your friends while offering significant performance benefits.

The Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core is a premium controller that offers the essential components that meet the core needs of today’s competitive gamers and gives players another choice to choose how they play. Starting at $139.99, the blue and red Core controllers offer thumbsticks with adjustable resistance, wrap-around rubber grip and shorter hair trigger locks. As with all Elite controllers, players can enjoy unlimited customization options and exclusive button assignment options in the Xbox Accessories app.

They are available for pre-order starting today in select Xbox markets around the world, including the Netherlands and Belgium.