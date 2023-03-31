WWDC: Apple Event 2023 is finally set





The developer conference is one of Apple’s annual highlights to experience the latest hardware and software developments first-hand. In addition to a first introduction to the next major iOS update, this year will be extremely explosive.

Vice President Susan Prescott describes this year’s WWDC as Apple’s “biggest and most exciting event yet.”

WWDC will take place on June 05, 2023 at Apple Park. Of course, a corresponding stream will be available for viewers all over the world. What do we expect from this year’s developer conference?

Presentation of the AR/VR glasses at the WWDC 2023















At WWDC 2023 we get to see Apple’s MR goggles. (Source: Ian Zelbo. Concept design)

After previous rumors and the expectations fueled by Apple, on June 5th we will get a glimpse of the new mixed reality headset and its operating system for the first time.

In the past, many names such as “Reality Pro” for the new AR/VR glasses have been ghosted through the internet. There are also names for the software, such as “RealityOS” or “xrOS”.

Previous rumors indicate that the glasses will primarily be aimed at the professional sector. The headset is estimated to cost $3,000.

Mark Gurman describes the specifications of the upcoming glasses with the performance of an M2 chip from the MacBook range. The high price is said to be due to the “most advanced” displays and ten high-quality cameras and sensors that track the user’s field of vision.

We are extremely excited to see what we will see on June 5th!

First look at iOS 17, iPadOS 17, MacOS 14 and WatchOS 10















At WWDC 2023 we will probably get a first glimpse of IOS 17.

It is very likely that we will get the first glimpses of the new, major iOS update: iOS 17. In January, Apple expert Mark Gurman was still certain that we shouldn’t expect any major updates this year.

It was assumed that Apple will focus entirely on the MR glasses.

Now there are indications that plans have changed. Instead of a »tune-up update«, we can probably expect a similarly large update for the iPhone this year.

Apple will most likely show us what innovations await us at the WWDC on June 5th.

In addition to iOS, details about WatchOS 10 will also grace the screen in Apple Park. Few details are known about the upcoming update for the Apple Watch.

In any case, one thing is certain: A function for measuring blood sugar will not be integrated with the next watchOS updates. This feature will be many, many years away.

We are also excited about the upcoming versions of macOS 14 and iPadOS 17. The Stage Manager came to the devices last year and should ensure better multitasking.

We look forward to what innovations or improvements Apple has in store for the two platforms.

New hardware at WWDC 2023?















Can we expect a new MacBook Air at WWDC 2023?

In addition to the mixed reality headset and the presentation of the upcoming software updates, there is another elephant in the room: a new MacBook Air.

Strictly speaking, there should be two new model variants. In addition to a standard 13-inch model, a 15-inch MacBook Air is to be released for the first time.

The presentation of the new M3 processor, which will probably celebrate its debut in the popular laptop series, would also be conceivable in this context.

We are excited for this year’s Apple developer conference. What about with you? Will you follow the WWDC 2023 and see what the manufacturer will present about the MR headset, or do such events leave you cold? What performance are you looking forward to next to the MR headset? Let us know in the comments below!