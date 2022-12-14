“Westworld” and “The Nevers” will soon be pulled from HBO Max: where you can still watch the series

The shows could return as part of a free ad-supported service, reports suggest.

If you’ve been meaning to catch up on seasons of Westworld, even if it was cancelled before the fifth and final season, you may want to do so soon. The series is leaving the streaming service just over a month after it was canceled, according to Deadline and Variety.

Likewise, The Nevers, the sci-fi series created by Joss Whedon for HBO, has also been canceled and will be pulled from the streaming platform before the second half of the first season debuts next year.

The series HBO Max is parting ways with

As Variety notes, HBO Max owner Warner Bros. Discovery, is saving money with the move because it will no longer have to pay for cast and crew. That’s, of course, in addition to the money it’s saving by discontinuing series production. CEO David Zaslav promised investors that the company would find a way to cut costs by $3.5 billion after the $43 billion WarnerMedia and Discovery merger was completed earlier this year. The company has since cut spending and canceled other shows besides those two.

Deadline says, however, that both Westworld and The Nevers are likely to return as offerings on another of the company’s platforms. Zaslav has previously talked about entering the ad-supported free streaming TV space, and the sci-fi series could apparently be offered on a future service with that business model. If that happens, the second half of The Nevers production – a series set in Victorian London that follows a group of women who manifest abnormal abilities – will debut on that service. It remains to be seen if we’ll see the ending that Westworld’s showrunners envisioned. The show’s fifth season hasn’t had a chance to start production, unlike The Nevers, which has already filmed half of the first season.