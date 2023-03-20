We have an exclusive €170 voucher for you!















A balcony power station has its place everywhere: on the balcony railing, on the house roof, even on the wall is possible. Best of all, it is suitable for tenants and owners alike. We now have a coupon that will give you a premium set well below the market price!

Balcony power plants have literally experienced a run in the past few months: no wonder, because they are one of the most sensible purchases that you can currently make – and I really mean it. Register, plug in, produce electricity.

They save you money every year on electricity costs (€200 are realistic) They are environmentally friendly and your contribution to sustainable energy They are flexible and can be used almost anywhere, whether as a tenant or owner

Because we are so convinced of it, we have one exclusive coupon negotiated for you who has it in them. It is a complete set of premium components.

Get your high-quality balcony power plant



From a family business in Bavaria: only premium solar modules

You can simply connect balcony power plants with 600W to your household socket and you can already benefit from your self-generated solar energy. Right now, just before spring, you are at the beginning of the time with the greatest yield.

The complete set includes an input power of 760 watts, the Hoymiles HM-600 inverter and two 380 watt solar modules from JA Solar. The set uses Tier 1 manufacturers considered leaders in the solar scene are known. The Hoymiles HM-600 inverter is considered to be one of the best and most reliable when it comes to balcony power plants. The solar modules are monocrystalline and specialized in half-cell technology, which means that they Extremely efficient even with partial shading are.















Only premium components for long durability: You will still benefit from this set in umpteen years. You can calculate how much you have saved in 15 years. The acquisition costs are quickly forgotten.

If you are new to the topic, we advise you to read our long article on balcony power plants. There you will find everything regarding the simplified registration and requirements for installing such a system.

Mini solar system for the socket: that's why it's worth it now more than ever



Mini solar system for the socket: that’s why it’s worth it now more than ever

Balcony power plants have become cheaper since the beginning of the year because VAT is no longer applicable. Above all, they cost very little compared to what they provide you. A one-time investment of almost €500 will pay off for you in the next few years 10, 20 or even 30 years: balcony power plants and solar modules are extremely durable!

They are also flexible: whether summer or winter, electricity is always produced. If you move, you can simply unplug the system and take it with you. Installation does not require an electrician, so you can register and attach the entire set yourself. Speaking of registration: It is extremely easy by German standards. All you have to do is let your network operator know and register in the register of the Federal Network Agency, the simplified registration significantly reduces the bureaucracy and it only takes a few minutes.















There is no more flexible way to generate electricity: On the balcony, on the roof, on the wall, on the terrace – the possibilities are almost unlimited. And when you move, you can simply take your balcony power plant with you.

How to get the €170 discount: You just have to go to the page via our link. Gartenkraftwerke is a small family business from Schrobenhausen in Bavaria that specializes in the sale of (mini) solar systems. You can optionally buy a safety plug cable (recommended) or a Shelly WiFi ammeter if you want to track the performance data of your system.

You can then choose between pickup or delivery. Collection is free, delivery is €69 – but even with this you are still well below the market price. You will soon have your little solar system in your hands.

Balcony power plant


