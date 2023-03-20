Do you have a spare $10,000 to spend? Why not equip your iPhone with a gold gun -.

If you really need an expensive icebreaker at a party, or are just looking for a way to spend a ridiculous amount of money, why not buy a custom iPhone 14 Pro or Max with one of these unique Caviar designs.

You can get a Colt 1911 in gold, which, by the way, comes with a real serving of gold. Or, if you’re looking for a more silvery look, you can get the 1911 iPhone in that color as well. If you’re a CS: GO player who wants to flex some of your inventory, there are also custom phones on the Caviar site that look like a butterfly knife and shadow dagger.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8OHwErY5w8Y/

Of course, with prices very close to $10,000, these won’t be for the casual consumer. But if you have the money to spend and want your phone to look like that of a mob boss, you can check out Caviar’s Desperado collection here.