An electric car allows owners to drive 3,000 km a year for free

Another model of solar electric car has been launched, in India. Developed by startup Vayve Mobility, the Eva car can carry two adults and a child.

The car, narrow and small in size, is suitable for busy cities. India has three cities in the world’s top 10 most crowded.

The Eva can be fitted with a solar panel that allows it to travel more than 3,000 km a year using this energy source alone, according to Nilesh Bajaj, CEO of Vayve Mobility.

The solar panel, however, is optional. Some customers can opt for a transparent roof. In this configuration, the Eva has a maximum range of 250 km with fully charged batteries. A full charge from zero takes about four hours.

The car has a driver airbag and is compatible with Android Auto or Apple Car Play platforms. What’s more, the Eva can reach speeds of 40 km/h in 5 seconds and has a maximum torque of 40 Nm. The expected price is $8,500.

Also read: Short guide to solar panels: what you look for when buying them and what type you need

Eva’s launch comes shortly after Sono Motors, a German company developing an electric car equipped with solar panels, announced that the project had been cancelled. The company had not raised enough funds to start production.

Another eagerly awaited solar electric car model is the three-wheeled Aptera. Deliveries are expected to start in 2024.

The first such car to enter series production late last year was the Lightyear 0.