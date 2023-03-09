Watch Friday’s World First Race of Destiny 2’s new raid called Root of Nightmares – That’s Gaming

158

Bungie and Twitch Rivals join forces for the Destiny 2: Lightfall World First Race on Friday, March 10 from 6 p.m. onwards. Thanks to Twitch Drops, viewers of the special race will receive an exclusive emblem if they watch the Twitch Rivals stream for at least two hours.

The new raid is called “Root of Nightmares” and will be available to fireteams of six on Friday, March 10, at 6:00 p.m. Players take on an ancient threat brought over from an unknown time and place in the raid. Root of Nightmares is available to all players who have Destiny 2: Lightfall own.

World First Race

Root of Nightmares launches Friday at 18:00 in Contest Mode. Fireteams will have 48 hours from then on to complete the raid to earn exclusive rewards. In Contest Mode, there are some requirements:

Contest Mode scales each player 20 power levels below each encounter. 1780 is the maximum power level.

The first fireteam to complete each encounter, loot the last chest and return to orbit wins the race. All fireteam members receive a World First title belt.

All players who complete the raid in Contest Mode and claim the corresponding “Triumph” within 48 hours will receive an exclusive emblem.

Separately, anyone who completes the raid before March 21 can purchase the exclusive Raid Jacket associated with Root of Nightmares. The corresponding Raid Pin will be available during Season of Defiance.