VIDEO: One of the most shocking car crashes ever caught on camera in a Tesla

A Tesla car recently traveling on a highway captured one of the most shocking road accidents ever filmed. The incident looks like something out of a horror movie “Final Destination”.

A Kia Soul subcompact car was catapulted into the air by the wheel that jumped off a Chevy Silverado pickup it was passing on a highway. After it landed, the car was struck again by the same wheel that caused the accident.

Witnessed and recorded the most INSANE car crash yesterday, you can see Autopilot also swerve and avoid the rouge tire for me $TSLA pic.twitter.com/csMh2nbRNX – Anoop (@Anoop_Khatra) March 25, 2023

It’s impressive how high the Kia car was blown up after impact with the wheel. The Soul isn’t exactly a lightweight vehicle, weighing in at nearly 1.3 tons.

Fortunately, passengers in both cars survived. The Kia driver even managed to get out of the car on his own two feet, according to the owner of the Tesla car who filmed the incident.

The accident happened on a California freeway. The car from which the wheel blew off was modified. The wheels were sticking out a lot and the ground clearance was raised. The accident may have been caused by these modifications.

According to a 2019 study cited by Motor1, drivers of modified cars are 27% more likely to be involved in road accidents than drivers of normal cars.