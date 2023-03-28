Star Rail comes to PC on April 26, console follows later – That’s Gaming

107

Honkai: Star Rail from miHoYo Games, a spin-off of the Honkai Impact series, is coming to PC, iOS and Android on April 26. In addition to its own client, it will also be available on the Epic Games Store for PC. It will also come out later on PS4 and PS5. Check out the latest trailer below.

As a brand new strategic RPG, it focuses on the protagonist, who has a Stellaron and travels across the galaxy to learn more about the Cancer of All Worlds. Starting from the Herta Space Station, they go on an adventure to the frozen planet Jarilo-VI, the eastern-fantasy-like Xianzhou Luofu and much more. Unlike the other Honkai titles, Honkai: Star Rail is a turn-based game with maze-like maps.

The latest Boarding Preparation Special Program showed some characters that players can recruit, including familiar faces such as Bronya, Seele and Welt. It also showed more gameplay, so it’s worth checking out. Stay tuned for more details about the game in the coming weeks.