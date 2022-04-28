VIDEO Honest Trailers Watch Moonfall: Dusty Emmerich’s Apocalyptic Movie on YouTube

Honest Trailers mocks Roland Emmerich’s apocalyptic movie Moonfall. In fact, Emmerich is no stranger to such films, after directing, over time, Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow and 2012.

Moonfall is Emmerich’s latest attempt to destroy the Earth. The cast includes Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, Donald Sutherland, Michael Peña and John Bradley. Moonfall also lives up to its name, presenting a plot from which we can understand that the Moon is being thrown out of orbit, risking colliding with our planet.

The film was released in February and received a 38% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite the rather poor reviews, the audience seemed to enjoy the special effects, just like all the films made by Roland Emmerich.

However, the film was a disappointment at the box office, grossing only $ 43 million worldwide, with a reported budget of $ 140 million. In other words, he kind of lost.

Honest Trailers mocks the Moonfall script

The latest clip, released on YouTube, by Honest Trailers makes fun of Moonfall in the funniest way possible, saying that Roland Emmerich has nothing left to bomb on Earth, so he took the Moon in turn.

Also, the character played by Berry is described as a “nice lady from NASA, but also a mother.”

In other words, the clip presented by Honest Trailers emphasizes the idea that Emmerich’s screenplays are pretty ridiculous. And as the trailer explains, this is because “Roland Emmerich hates Earth.”

It’s been a few months since the film debuted in theaters, which means it now has another chance to reach audiences. Moonfall is currently available on VOD and Blu-ray, for anyone who wants to give it a try.

The funny video from Honest Trailers can be seen here: