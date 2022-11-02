Home LifeStyle VIDEO A Christmas Story 2 continues one of the most beloved Christmas...

VIDEO A Christmas Story 2 continues one of the most beloved Christmas stories of all time: where you can see the film

By
Michael Meyers
-
252
0

HBO Max and Warner Bros. have released a new trailer for the sequel to A Christmas Story. So viewers now have the opportunity to reunite with the lovable Ralphie.

The sequel comes thirty-nine years after the original A Christmas Story, which debuted in 1983. It is directed by Clay Kaytis, whose previous adventures include animated films like The Angry Birds Movie and The Christmas Chronicles.

A Christmas Story follows Ralphie’s return home for the holidays after the death of his father. He is now grown and has children of his own.

The film is set in the 1970s and promises the return of Peter Billingsley as Ralphie, Ian Petrella as younger brother Randy and Zack Ward as bully Scut Farkus. However, Julie Hagerty replaces Melinda Dillon as Ralphie’s mother.

Read:  Dacia Spring, just the beginning: the new electric car from Mioveni, officially announced. When it launches

A new trailer from Warner Bros. shows that A Christmas Story hasn’t changed much…

Peter Billingsley returns to the title role after years. The actor began his career in the 1980s with roles in films like Paternity and Death Valley. These roles spurred Billingsley to go all out for Ralphie in the original A Christmas Story.

Billingsley’s return might just work perfectly for the new A Christmas Story. While there have certainly been examples of actors being replaced in sequels, such as Julianne Moore as Clarice Starling in Hannibal or Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter franchise, fans of the original A Christmas Story would certainly have been disappointed if the lovable actor hadn’t returned to the role.

Read:  Kanye West, persona non grata on Twitter and Instagram: what "goof" the rapper has done this time

It’s hard to imagine another actor embodying the earnestness and innocence that Billingsley so easily mimics. Whether the script and direction will go hand in hand with the promise of Billingsley’s return remains to be seen.

A Christmas Story 2 will be available to see beginning November 17 on HBO Max.

Previous articleMatch Group, owner of Tinder, reports Q3 2022 results and far exceeds revenue expectations
Next articleTwitter Blue subscribers could lose access to ad-free articles and subscription price could increase
Michael Meyers

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR