VALORANT Champions 2023 in Los Angeles

Riot Games has announced that the VALORANT Champions will take place in Los Angeles, California, in the month of August, and Will put the official close of the 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT). This is the first VALORANT international tournament to be held in North America.

The tournament will be held at two venues in the U.S. city. The Shrine Auditorium will host the VALORANT Champions opening rounds, August 6 to 20., y will conclude by Kia Forum on August 26. In total, 16 teams will be competing. The announcement of the location of VALORANT Champions in Los Angeles also coincided with the launch of the new agent of the title: Gekko, which is where he is based in the game.

Last season’s VCT Champions was the most popular tournament in the title’s history, with a peak audience of. 1,5M and a average of 525,817 spectators.

The 2023 VCT season officially kicked off last month with the tournament. VCT LOCK//IN. With the introduction of the event, VALORANT underwent significant changes to its ecosystem, including the introduction of a partner team model and international leagues. The victory was achieved by the European esports organization Fnaticwho beat the home team 3-2. LOUD. As a result, Fnatic has won for the EMEA International League an additional qualifier for the Tokyo VCT Masters, to be held in June.

On the other hand, Riot Games has stated that the ticket informationas well as other details about the international event, will be announced in the coming months.