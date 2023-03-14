Lamborghini Aventador successor reported to be unveiled in March

It looks like we may finally get to see the next iteration of supercar that Lamborghini has been preparing relatively quickly. A new report from The Supercar Blog has stated that Lamborghini will unveil the Aventador successor in a few months, at an event that will be livestreamed around the world.

The event will reportedly take place on March 29 and will reportedly be held at Sant’Agata Bolognese in Italy, and it is here that we will finally learn more about the rumored hybrid V12-powered electrically assisted machine, which is claimed to have a combined output of 1,050 horsepower.

As for the supercar’s design and styling, we will have to wait until March to see it for the first time.