Ukraine denounces a projectile attack on an educational center in the Kharkov region



A Ukrainian policeman in front of the Opera building in the city of Kharkov amid the invasion by the Russian Army – -/Ukrinform/dpa

MADRID, March 17. (EUROPE PRESS) –

The Ukrainian authorities have denounced this Thursday a projectile attack against an educational center in the city of Merefa, located in the Kharkov region (east), located near the border with Russia and one of the most affected by the offensive started on February 24th.

The State Emergency Service has indicated in a message on its Telegram account that “as a result of the attack, the two-story building has been partially destroyed” and has added that a fire has been registered in the facilities.

Thus, he stressed that several fire trucks and members of the emergency services work in the area. “The fire is being extinguished. According to preliminary data, there are no victims,” ​​he said, without Russia having ruled for now on what happened.