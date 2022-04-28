Ukraine claims to have killed more than 70 Russian soldiers and destroyed an ammunition warehouse in Kherson

A tank of the Russian Army in the surroundings of the city of Mariupol, in southeastern Ukraine – Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images vi / DPA

Follow live the latest news about the war in Ukraine

The Army places the casualties inflicted on the Russian Army during the invasion at 22,100

MADRID, 26 (EUROPE PRESS)

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have assured this Tuesday that they have killed more than 70 Russian soldiers and have destroyed an ammunition warehouse in the Kherson region, located in the south of the country, in the framework of the war unleashed on February 24 by the invasion order given by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“In the area of ​​the Velika Oleksandrivka settlement in the Kherson province, the defenders of Ukraine destroyed an ammunition depot and a large number of Russian enemy personnel,” the Ukrainian Army General Staff said in a message on its account. the social network Facebook.

Thus, he has detailed that in the fighting “more than 70 Russian enemies have been eliminated” and added that “the exact number of dead is being clarified”, without commenting on casualties among the Ukrainian forces. “Russian occupying units have also suffered personal losses in the Novodmitrivka and Bilousove settlement area,” he noted.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have stressed that “the Russian enemy continues to carry out offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone to defeat the Joint Forces, establish full control of the territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and maintain a land route with the Occupied Crimea”.

In this sense, he pointed out that “in the north, there are no signs that the Russian enemy is forming an attack group to resume offensive operations”, although he has assured that “in districts of (the Russian provinces of Briansk, Kursk and Belgorod, adjacent to Ukraine, the Russian enemy has strengthened border protection and erected checkpoints.”

“In the direction of Slobozhanski, the Russian enemy is strengthening troop groups, continues to partially blockade the city of Kharkiv and fires at Ukrainian troop units and critical infrastructure,” he said, stressing that Russian forces they continue to “fire at positions” of the Ukrainian troops in “the entire line of contact” in Donetsk and Luhansk.

Regarding the situation in the city of Mariupol (southeast), the Ukrainian Army General Staff has highlighted that “the Russian enemy continues to carry out massive firing and blockade of Ukrainian units in the area of ​​the Azovstal steelworks”, one of the few active pockets of resistance in the locality.

Finally, he stressed that during the last 24 hours three Russian planes, four drones and three cruise missiles have been destroyed, while “six enemy attacks in Donetsk and Lugansk were repelled”. Likewise, four combat tanks, five artillery systems and thirteen armored vehicles, among other material, were destroyed.

Thus, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have reported that it would have caused 22,100 casualties in the ranks of the Russian Army since the beginning of the Russian invasion of the territory and has estimated at one thousand the number of battle tanks destroyed by the Ukrainian forces in the framework of the dispute.

In a statement released through Facebook, the Army has indicated that Russia has also lost 2,308 combat vehicles, 416 artillery systems, 184 aircraft, 154 helicopters, 149 rocket launchers and eight ships.