U.S. first lady to return to White House after testing negative for coronavirus

The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, has tested negative this Monday in a coronavirus test after testing positive last August 16, which is why she will return to the White House this Tuesday.

This was announced in a statement by the first lady’s communications director, Elizabeth Alexander.

The wife of the U.S. president, Joe Biden, first tested negative last August 23, although in a second test the following day she tested positive again, a resurgence of the disease already experienced by her husband, Joe Biden, in July.

Both Biden and his wife were treated with the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which is sometimes associated with a resurgence of the infections.

