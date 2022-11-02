Twitter Blue subscribers will soon be deprived of this feature

This follows reports of an increase in the price of the Twitter Blue subscription. This proposal could be the first of many proposed changes after Elon Musk announced the overhaul of Twitter’s entire verification process. Another proposed change is an increase in the subscription fee from $4.99 to $19.99.

Twitter Blue feature changes

The whole verification process is being revamped right now – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

It’s been a busy few days at Twitter HQ, following the official takeover by Elon Musk. Very soon, Twitter Blue subscribers may be denied access to publishers’ ad-free articles. According to a Wall Street Journal article, the social media company is ending the feature that allowed Blue subscribers to access ad-free articles. The paid monthly subscription offers exclusive access to Twitter’s premium features to allow subscribers to customize their experience on the platform. Musk tweeted about the Twitter redesign:

“The entire verification process is being revamped as we speak.”

The subscription service is currently offered in Twitter Blue in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand (soon in France?). At the time of its launch last year, the company said that Twitter Blue was not intended to be a fully paid service. The introduction of the Blue service does not mean the free version of Twitter is going away, she explained. “Twitter Blue simply provides an opt-in personalization layer for your Twitter experience“.

Dogecoin for Twitter payments

Shortly after Elon Musk’s official acquisition of the platform, speculation began about the crypto’s integration into Twitter payments. The rumor was fueled by Musk’s longtime support of his favorite crypto-currency, Dogecoin (DOGE). This also led to a huge spike in the price of DOGE over the past week. In the past 7 days, the price of memecoin has risen by a staggering 128%. At the time of writing, the price of DOGE is $0.1385, up 13.94% in the past 24 hours, according to price tracking platform CoinMarketCap.