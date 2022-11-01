According to Changpeng Zhao Twitter should not only support DOGE and BNB tokens

Binance CEO “CZ” said in his latest AMA on Tuesday that Twitter should support several crypto-currencies, with Elon Musk hinting that he would introduce Dogecoin (DOGE) to Twitter. The Binance CEO also fielded questions about BNB’s support for Twitter, investments in Twitter, Binance Oracle, and Binance’s NFT project.

Binance CEO: Twitter should support multiple crypto-currencies

At an AMA session on November 1, Binance CEO “CZ” was asked several questions regarding Binance’s role in bringing crypto-currencies to Twitter. It was also about whether BNB will be added to Twitter, alongside Dogecoin (DOGE). Elon Musk hinted at Dogecoin coming to Twitter today, several days after closing the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

The Binance CEO said he was not deeply involved in Twitter’s operations, but merely an investor in the deal. Binance can help Musk in web3, accept crypto payments, and reduce spam bots. However, he believes that Twitter should support multiple crypto-currencies, not just DOGE or BNB. Selecting a single crypto is probably not the best choice.

He also answered questions about Binance Oracle and the selection criteria, BNB’s Twitter integration and Binance’s NFT project. The BNB ecosystem allows users to buy and sell NFTs at a lower cost. However, the NFT market is still small and currently declining.

Furthermore, he claims that Elon Musk is busy managing Twitter and laying off employees. Therefore, this is not currently the best time to support crypto on the platform. However, Elon Musk is a big fan of Dogecoin and holds Bitcoin. So there could be some crypto-currency related implementations on Twitter.

In terms of solving the problems of people being drawn into scams, he thinks educating people about researching and investing in trusted projects can protect investors from scams. He also cites the handling of the BNB channel hack.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price jumps 135% after Twitter acquisition

The price of dogecoin (DOGE) has jumped dramatically since Elon Musk closed the deal with Twitter. The price of dogecoin is soaring more than 15 percent in the last 24 hours and more than 135 percent in a week.

At the time of this writing, the price of DOGE is trading at $0.13. The 24-hour low and high for Dogecoin are $0.11 and $0.15 respectively. Trading volume has increased by nearly 40 percent.