Twitch announces layoffs of 400 employees

Twitch has announced plans to workforce reduction, proving that one of today’s most relevant streaming platforms is not immune to reductions such as those published in recent months.

The decision will affect 400 employees of the company, and characterize it as an effort to. improve Twitch’s long-term business prospects.. This reduction is part of the plans of Twitch’s parent company, Amazonwhich announced that it would lay off 9,000 workers from various divisions, such as AWS, Twitch and other units.

Like many companies, our business has been affected by the current macroeconomic environment, and user and revenue growth has not kept pace with our expectations. To run our business in a sustainable manner, we have made the very difficult decision to reduce our headcount. Dan Clancy, new CEO of Twitch

Clancy announced the news on the company’s blog just days after Twitch CEO, Emmett Shear, resigned from his position. to spend time with his family. While Twitch remains a booming platform, both for its community and its enormous cultural impact, the company has likely struggled to match its early highs.

It seems that recent economic conditions are dragging tech companies down lately.