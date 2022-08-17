Trump accuses FBI of “stealing” his passports during raid on his Mar-a-Lago mansion

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has accused the FBI on Monday of “stealing” his passports during the search conducted by agents last week at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida.

“Wow, in the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else,” Trump has written on the social network Truth Social.

The former US leader has added that “this is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen” in his country. In turn, he described the FBI’s actions as “third world”.

Trump requested on Sunday that the FBI return the documents seized during the raid, claiming that the agents took confidential material and protected by attorney-client relations.

“I just learned that the FBI, now famous for the Mar-a-Lago search, took boxes of attorney-client privilege material and also other executive material, which they are aware that they shouldn’t have taken,” Trump said.

The FBI took eleven batches of classified documents during a week-old search of Trump’s Florida mansion under a warrant that empowered agents to seize allegedly classified documents. The former president claims that he himself declassified the suspicious documents.





