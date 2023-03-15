Three smart devices on sale at Auchan. Android smartphone for only 259 lei

This week, Auchan has some great value smart devices listed on its website, essential for every household. Whether you’re in the market for a smart TV, the cheapest phone or a bathroom scale that connects to your smartphone, the discount offers on the hypermarket’s website should ensure the best price of the moment.

Essential devices in every household, on sale at Auchan

The Qilive 36465 smart bathroom scale, in black, is available for only 87.92 lei, compared to 109.90 lei at full price. That’s a 20% discount on a must-have device for the home. Sure, it’s a bit more expensive than a regular, non-smart scale, but it connects via Bluetooth to your smartphone and can thus record each individual weighing to make a day-by-day history.

The scale has a mobile app that records this data, and the data can be synced with Health apps on iOS or Android phones. The scale promises resistance up to 180 pounds, so it’s good for anyone, whether you’re trying to maintain your weight or trying to shed extra pounds.

It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a phone as cheap as the Alcatel 1 model listed on the Auchan website. It costs just 259 lei and is discounted from a full price of 299 lei. This is a basic model, with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB storage , 5″ screen and a fairly small battery at 2,000 mAh. These components are however enough for the Android 11 Go Edition operating system, which is much less fussy with hardware requirements and runs apps in simpler variants.

This phone is especially recommended for less technical people who don’t need all the advanced capabilities of a smartphone. Also, this might be a good model for a child’s first phone to learn how to use a phone. And if it breaks because he didn’t take good care of it, don’t feel too bad, because it cost less than a pair of sneakers.

Auchan still has a cheap smart TV on offer, great for putting in a small room or kitchen. The TCL 32S6200, with HD resolution and a 32″/80cm diagonal, comes equipped with stereo speakers of 10w each, two HDMI ports, an Ethernet port, a USB and a jack. It’s also equipped with the Android TV operating system, so you’ll have access to the most popular video streaming services like YouTube, Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime. This model costs 699 lei, down from 799 lei.