This week in GTA Online – That’s Gaming

Bikers can do good business on the road this week

Double rewards for Biker Sell Missions, Motorcycle Club Work,Clubhouse Contracts and more

Kickstart your favorite two-wheeler, don your best leather jacket and tear up the road in GTA Online this week to take advantage of illegal perks with mountains of extraordinary bonuses for Bikers.

Not yet a member of Southern San Andreas’ Outlaw Motorcycle Clubs? Then obtain a Clubhouse on the ingame site of Maze Bank Foreclosures, available at 40% off through April 5.

2x GTA$ and RP for Biker Sell Missions

From the dirt roads of Blaine County to the urban metropolis of Los Santos, there is no shortage of needy customers. This week, deliver illegal freight, evade the police and make successful drop-offs in Biker Sell Missions for 2x GTA$ and RP.

2x production for Biker Businesses

High demand brings great responsibility when trying to meet the almost insatiable demand of a number of customers. Keep up your inventory with double production rates for Biker Businesses, all week long.

Double stocks for Biker Business Resupply Missions

There are two kinds of people in the world:people who wait for things to come to them and people who grab what they want. Remember that as you make your way through oncoming traffic, pick up suspicious freight and evade the police for duplicate supplies at Biker Resupply Missions.

2x GTA$ and RP for Motorcycle Club Work/Challenges and Clubhouse Contracts

Get an adrenaline rush by going all out on your own plan. Complete this week Motorcycle Club Work for double rewards and admiration from your motormates.

There is a positive correlation between riding fast and wanting to go faster. In Motorcycle Club Challenges Test the physical limits of yourself and your motorcycle. Now all week for double rewards. Some things you can accomplish only with two wheels, a lot of willpower and an anarchic attitude. Complete this week Clubhouse Contracts found on the wall of your Clubhouse meeting room to 2x GTA$ and RP to earn.

1.5x rewards Acid Lab Sell Missions

If the Fooliganz have learned anything from recent events, it’s that people love psychedelics. Keep all third eyes open this week with Acid Lab Sell Missions, which you 50% extra GTA$ and RP yield.

Premium test drive: Karin S95

There are whispers around the LS Car Meet about the fumes and sparks emanating from Hao’s Workshop as he creates his latest masterpiece – an inspired twist on the Karin S95 (Sports) that takes the everyday sports car from the highway to the race track.

This week’s HSW Time Trial

Take a journey from the industrial ports of Terminal to the vast forests of the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness in the HSW Time Trial from this week.

Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

The Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom has received a load of new vehicles for your driving pleasure. Feel free to take a look and ask for a test drive. Make Simeon very happy and take one (or more) home with you.

Vapid Retinue Mk II (classic sports car)

(classic sports car) Progen GP1 (supercar, 30% off)

(supercar, 30% off) Enus Windsor (coupe)

(coupe) Enus Windsor Drop (coupe, 30% off)

(coupe, 30% off) Annis Elegy RH8 (sports car)

Luxury Autos Showroom

Behind the glass of the Luxury Autos Showroom are the Vysser Neo (sports car, 30% off) and the Pfister Neon (sports car) to shine. Go to the showroom across from Record A Studios and learn more about these vehicles. Tap them and store them safely in your garage.

2x GTA$ and RP for Inch by Inch

This week we celebrate the return of Inch by Inch in GTA. This chaotic versus game mode is a bloody battle in which you must be the first to deliver your cargo behind the opponent’s defensive line, now all week for 2x GTA$ and RP.

And don’t forget to enjoy other returning game modes this week, such as Tiny Racers, Power Mad and RC Bandito Races.

On stage at the Diamond Casino: Enus Stafford

Try your luck with a spin on the Lucky Wheel at the Diamond Casino & Resort for a chance to win the Enus Stafford (sedan). This car is so luxurious that a new class system has been devised for it.

Members of the LS Car Meet who finish in the top 3 in the Street Races Series for three days may win the Dinka Veto Classic (sports car) to take home, a retro kart that will make you relive all kinds of warm childhood traumas. And don’t forget the Enus Jubilee (SUV), Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire (musclecar, 30% off) and Ocelot Swinger (classic sports car) to check out at the Test Track.

GTA+

GTA+ members can order the new, free supercar Ocelot Virtue on Legendary Motorsport’s in-game website. You can also snag a free Agency Vehicle Workshop, and that’s not all the cake:

Free Ocelot Virtue (supercar) and Jackal and Ocelot Racing liveries.

Agency Vehicle Workshop

Pink Floral Tech demon mask, Gray Yeti combat shirt and Gray Yeti combat pants

2x GTA$ and RP for Fooligan Jobs

3x GTA$ and RP for Hotring Races

2x GTA$ and RP for Deadline

All this and more, such as a GTA$500,000 bonus that is automatically deposited into your Maze bank account after payment, for only $5.99 per month. For more information, visit the GTA+ website.

SHORTS

It takes more than a leather jacket and a polished helmet to call yourself a biker. Upgrade to the real thing with a mass of illegal business opportunities. First of all, take advantage of 40% off Biker Clubhouse locations, associated upgrades and modifications, and business to really start your free biker existence.

Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire (musclecar) – 30% off

Enus Windsor Drop (coupe) – 30% off

Progen GP1 (supercar) – 30% off

Vysser Neo (sports car) – 30% off

Stock up on supplies to protect yourself from whatever is going to come at you with a visit to the Gun Van. Check out the many gun discounts, including 50% off the Assault Shotgun. GTA+ members get 30% off the Widowmaker.