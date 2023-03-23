This is how you use the upgrade for ChatGPT & Co.





(Image: Pixabay)

Updated March 21, 2023: We have added more paragraphs, images and additional information to the article and also slightly adjusted the structure.

The hype surrounding ChatGPT continues and the announcement of GPT-4 certainly doesn’t detract from it. Because those interested in AI have been waiting for the new GPT version for years.

After the German Microsoft CTO Andreas Baum surprisingly announced the new language model GPT-4 on March 9, 2023, it has now been officially presented by OpenAI. You can now find out what the new language model can do, how you use GPT-4 and what the new ChatGPT version can do for you.

If you are looking for ways to use ChatGPT in everyday life or want to know exactly how you work with ChatGPT, you can find out more from these colleagues in these articles:

What can GPT-4 do?















(Image: Pixabay)

GPT is the language model on which the popular Text AI ChatGPT based. She had bisher GPT-3.5 to the basis, should now significantly more powerful through GPT-4 become. The AI ​​company says the model is “more creative and collaborative” and “solves difficult problems more easily” than ever before.

The differences to GPT-4 are rather inconspicuous in a normal conversation according to OpenAI. Especially with more complex tasks, the differences should be noticeable.

One of the biggest innovations: GPT-4 can respond to text and image inputs. However, the language model should continue to only output text. Although this is not always supposed to be 100 percent at a “human level”, the language model is said to have been tested with many professional and academic benchmarks.

The US Bar Exam (Bar Exam), for example, the AI ​​passed and was in the top ten percent of the participants. For comparison, GPT-3.5 was only in the bottom ten percent.

You can see how GPT-4 works compared to GPT-3.5 in the developer live stream:

Recommended Editorial Content At this point you will find external content from YouTube that complements the article.

You can show it and hide it again with one click. I consent to YouTube content being displayed to me. Personal data can be transmitted to third-party platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.

Link to YouTube content

How do I use GPT-4 (free)?

There are two ways to use GPT-4 right now. Let’s start with the paid and therefore most direct option.

1. Use GPT-4 with ChatGPT Plus

The brand new language model was implemented directly in ChatGPT by OpenAI. However, only in the paid subscription model ChatGPT Plus. It costs $20 a month and allows you to use ChatGPT with quick replies anytime.

Recommended Editorial Content At this point you will find external content from Twitter that complements the article.

You can show it and hide it again with one click. I consent to content from Twitter being displayed to me. Personal data can be transmitted to third-party platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.

link to Twitter content

Good to know: GPT-4, like GPT-3.5 before it, will be released as an API to allow developers to build on it. There is a waiting list for this. Interested parties have been gradually invited since March 14, 2023.

2. Use GPT-4 with Microsoft Bing for free

Bing is Microsoft’s search engine, which after years is finally supposed to compete with Google by being equipped with ChatGPT. With her you can Use GPT-4 for free.

You had to be on a waiting list until mid-March 2023 and wait patiently. So far the waiting list part is still active, but at the moment you will mostly be invited directly. So you can quickly enjoy the new technology.

A more detailed guide can be found below:

Does GPT-4 have weaknesses?

In short: Yes, even the new language model does not come without errors and weaknesses. OpenAI points out that the language model still does this tends to invent information. Anyone who has ever used ChatGPT knows that this doesn’t happen too often if you don’t provoke it. Nevertheless, you should keep an eye on it.

The ability, identify misinformation, has probably increased a lot compared to GPT-3.5. OpenAI speaks of an improvement of 40 percent.

The German Microsoft CTO Andreas Baum had in his spontaneous announcement a few days ago indicated that GPT-4 videos could be output. From videos in connection with ChatGPT or GPT-4 OpenAI didn’t say anything though.

This does not mean, however, that something in this direction could not come.

What do you think of GPT-4? Will you be using it through Bing or ChatGPT Plus? Feel free to give us a reason if you want. Have you gotten the AI ​​craze yet? What is stopping you from using AIs? What are the pros? As always, let us know your opinions and views in the comments!