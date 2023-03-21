The Shelby Cobra makes a comeback

Although probably out of the price range of most of us, if you’ve ever dreamed of owning a Shelby Cobra, today’s news is for you. Because a new V8-engine, carbon-body version of the AC Cobra is on the way.

Originating from AC Cars, which recently opened its new headquarters near Donington Park in the UK, has announced that this car will arrive on the road in 2024 and its powerful V8 engine will be capable of producing 654 hp on top of 575 lb ft of torque.

There is no mention of much else when it comes to the car’s specifications and capabilities, but it was mentioned that it should be able to do 0-60 mph in a blistering 3.4 seconds.

Otherwise, it was added that the car will have a custom interior with hand-finished elements and will sell in the UK for a heartbreaking £285,000. Expect to see more about the car next month when the full unveiling takes place.