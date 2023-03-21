CT will be present in the city of the Alhambra

Storm Circuit returns to Andalusian lands with Granada Gaming Tournament. The main amateur structure of Riot Games in Spain will be present at Granada Gaming Festival, one of the main videogame events in Spain.

The competition will feature two tournamentsboth integrated in the category of Tier 1 from League of Legends and VALORANT. In addition, an online-only tournament will be organized. Between the two competitions, a total prize pool of 4.500€ and a large number of points can be earned for the overall ranking of the Storm Circuit.

Qualifying phases.

Granada Gaming Tournament will start next March 24th with the online phase of the tournament of VALORANT and will end on March 26. On the other hand, the remote qualifiers of League of Legends will start on March 31 and will last until April 2. From this first phase of the competition will emerge. eight teams for the titleThe top two teams in each game will earn a berth for the in-person edition in Granada.

Face-to-face phases

The Granada Gaming Festival stop will feature a. qualifier and a Grand Finale of both games during the days April 22 and 23. The qualifier will be held on first day and the registration limit will be 16 teamsThe two finalist teams for each title will compete against each other.

The Grand Finale will take place on April 23. The two teams ranked in the online phase and the others two winners of the in-person qualifier will face each other in BO3 formatbest of three, until a winner is found. In addition, both the champion and runner-up of each game will be able to win the prize pool of €4,500 which is divided between the two titles as follows:

First place: 1.500€

1.500€ Second place: 750€

Online Tournament

There will be a competition of LoL and VALORANT which will be exclusively online during the days April 8 and 9. The tournament will feature a qualifier from which will emerge. 4 teams that will face each other in the final phase. This tournament will be used to obtain points for the general ranking of the Storm Circuit, but no prize pool will be distributed.

Registration

Through this linkyou can make the inscription for any of the tournaments, as well as more information about the competitions.

A meeting point for gamers

Granada Gaming Festival is a multidisciplinary event with a program full of content that is held every year at the FERMASA site. Fans can enjoy the best of esports, such as Circuito Tormenta, a space for national video game developers, as well as a huge amount of experiences related to video games.

It will also give its visitors the opportunity to enjoy the. TFT LVLUP National Grand Finalthe competitive structure of the game Teamfight Tactics in our country, which will be played in online format. The finalist players will have the necessary technical equipment to fight for this season’s title from the Granada event.

The season 2022/23 from Storm Circuit is possible thanks to the support of Riot Gamesby Red Bull from Intel y Omenby PcComponentsfrom Samsung SSDand from Chocomel.