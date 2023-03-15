The new Hellfire Laharback is now available in WILD HEARTS – That’s Gaming

142

EA Originals and KOEI TECMO today released the first content update for the AAA-hunting game WILD HEARTS released. This update is now available for free for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the EA app, Steam and Epic Game Store.

Players gain access to one of the most difficult challenges to date with the update. The new volatile Kemono – an ape-like beast called Hellfire Laharback – has appeared on the Natsukodachi Isle. This giant beast is stronger and more unpredictable than ever before. Hunters must extinguish the inferno to restore peace to the island. Once the first hunt is completed, the Hellfire Laharback drops a talisman with a new Infernal Blow-skill. This gives players the chance to set their prey on fire and increase the power of attacks against these torched Kemono.

The hunt has only just begun! WILD HEARTS-players can look forward to the second content update on March 24. This update introduces a new wolf-like Grimstalker, who is related to the terrifying Deathstalker, as well as new armor, weapon variants and more. In addition, hunters can expect even more new Kemono in Azuma, including the all-new Murakumo, which will make its appearance in April. Keep an eye on the news in the coming days for more information.

WILD HEARTS is available now for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at a suggested retail price of $79.99 and PC through the EA app, Steam and Epic Game Store at a suggested retail price of $69.99.