5 games to play with that special someone this Valentine’s Day

Gaming can often be portrayed as a lonely experience, but for those who do have someone special in their lives, there are plenty of opportunities to take that partner on a co-op adventure.

As gaming also only continues to grow in popularity, more and more couples are hoping to find that perfect game that can truly be enjoyed together, without just one person sitting and watching the other. We’ve compiled a list of the five best games to play with a partner this Valentine’s Day.

1. It Takes Two

While It Takes Two may not initially sound like the best game for a couple to play – after all, it focuses on a married couple on the verge of divorce – it is an incredibly fun co-op experience that requires two people working together to even function.

From Hazelight Studios, It Takes Two received worldwide rave reviews and even won the Game of the Year award in 2021. It is currently available on Xbox, PlayStation, PC and Switch, so no matter what modern platform you have, you should be ready to go.

2. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Honestly, this list could have just been full of LEGO games, because they have all proven to be fun co-op adventures that fit the bill no matter what you love. Whether it is Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Batman or Marvel, there is a LEGO game to play for that franchise.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is not only the latest title from TT Games, but also contains a huge amount of content, covering all nine major Star Wars movies. The gameplay is also very easy to pick up and can give you a relaxing co-op experience as you collect studs and watch your enemies disintegrate into tiny pieces of plastic.

3. Don’t Starve Together

From two cute, wholesome games to something a little creepier now in Don’t Starve Together. Again, many other survival classics could have taken a spot on this list, but in Don’t Starve Together you get a little more than just the usual mining, carving and crafting, as the cartoony, Tim Burton-esque visuals will simultaneously charm and creep you out.

Don’t Starve Together is a potentially challenging experience, but it is one that remains mostly mysterious and somewhat haunting, while also being a good bit of fun. For those who may be tired of their Minecraft and Terraria worlds, this is definitely one to try out.

4. Cuphead

This one is definitely not for cowards and can cause a lot of frustration because of its difficulty. However, if you and your partner consider yourselves elite gamers, there is no real reason not to take on the roles of Mugman and Cuphead in their fantastic run-and-gun adventure.

Cuphead also recently received great DLC in the form of The Delicious Last Course, so there’s some great new content to explore alongside the original game. Despite its difficulty, Cuphead is a phenomenal game that stands out for its unique visual style inspired by the early animations of the 1920s and 30s.

5. Portal 2

Portal 2 ‘s single player is hailed as one of the best puzzle games of all time, and the co-op campaign isn’t slow either. Letting you play as two cute robots making their way through Aperture Labs, Portal 2’s co-op is another puzzle title, but it’s such a classic game that we couldn’t resist slapping it on this list.

Although Portal 2 was initially released in 2011, it recently found its way to the Nintendo Switch, reviving the game and introducing it to a whole new audience. If you haven’t managed to give this one a try yet, try it out with your partner this Valentine’s Day.

There are plenty of other games that can be enjoyed together on the couch or online if you’re in a long-distance relationship, but these are just a few that are definitely worth a try if you haven’t gotten around to playing them yet. Do you have a favorite game to play with your partner? Let us know.