Enthusiast Gaming appoints Nick Brien CEO

Enthusiast Gamingthe Canadian e-sports holding company, has appointed Nick Brien as new CEO. He will lead the global operations of the companywhich include ownership of the e-sports organization Luminosity Gaming and the franchise of the Call of Duty League Seattle Surge. Adrian Montgomery, who served as CEO since 2019, will move to. chair the Board of Directors.

Brien, before joining Enthusiast Gaming, was CEO of the advertising technology company Amobee y CEO of the network marketing company Dentsu. The latter provides services to a number of multinational companies, including. Microsoft, Intel and American Express.

Brien’s appointment as CEO comes on the heels of calls from both the Enthusiast Gaming staff and shareholders requesting the resignation of Adrian Montgomery.. In July 2022 they submitted a letter about it. The staff letter was preceded by a public campaign to oust Montgomery by Greywood Investments.Enthusiast’s largest shareholder, accusing him of mismanagement.

With more than three decades of marketing experience, Brien intended create a series of new solutions that will foster the growth of Enthusiast Gaming.. The company announced a loss from $26,05M for the first half of 2022and $30.2M Canadian for the third quarter of 2022.

Despite these figures, Enthusiast Gaming continues to attract new partners. At August 2022the company joined forces with the National Football League (NFL) in a multi-year agreement under which both parties will carry out a series of weekly content.