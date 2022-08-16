The Latest Summer 2022 Online Casino Guide

The online betting industry is one of the most mouth-watering businesses in the world. Many of the world’s best casinos offer their customers the chance to win money and also enjoy themselves online. However, not everybody knows about online casinos, and how it works.

Having a deeper understanding of online casinos ensures that players enjoy themselves and know about the rules guiding gambling. This guide will talk about the best online casinos in the USA and Canada.

List of the best online casinos

Wild casino

Las Atlantis

Super slots

BetUS

Casumo

What is an online casino?

An online casino is an operator that provides gambling services to numerous customers around the world. These online casinos are regulated by various commissions based on their jurisdiction.

Some of these casino regulators are:

Malta Gambling Authority

Kahnawake Gaming Commission

UK gaming commission

Isle of Man gaming commission

The function of these casino control boards is to issue legal gambling licenses to reliable casinos. While some countries frown on gambling, it’s very difficult to ban online betting.

How do online casinos work?

People who are interested in online casino gambling should have a mobile phone, an active Internet and some funds. While it is true that most reliable online casinos offer free bets to their players, it’s only for a limited time. Playing online casinos offers people the chance to win lots of money and to keep them occupied.

How to recognize a good online casino?

With the Internet saturated with many online casinos, it can become confusing for players to choose the right one. Here are some criteria that can help you choose a good casino to register with:

Excellent bonus system

A trustworthy online casino should have a good casino bonus system to reward its customers. Many of these casinos offer rewards such as free spins, welcome bonus, reload bonus, no deposit bonus and cashback rewards. The percentages of these bonuses differ from one casino to another. It is also important to read the rules guiding these bonuses.

Games selections

The best casinos will always have many games that their customers can wager on. Some of these games include video poker, online roulette, keno, scratch cards, and bingo. These games can either be low-edge games or high-edge games. They have their pros and cons, however, a good casino should be able to offer their versions.

Free games

While all online casinos are in this business to make money, a reliable casino should be able to provide free bets for all customers. These free games ensure players gamble without using their real money.

The best casinos in the USA and Canada

Based on the above criteria, here are the best online bookmakers you can find:

Wild casino

The wild casino is a good online casino you can use in the USA. It is a legal gambling platform with casino licensing from reputable authorities. They provide a comfortable gaming experience and safe gambling for all their customers.

They have an admirable customer support center and offer huge payouts to winners regularly. Wild casino offers numerous safe payment methods like bitcoins, credit cards, PayPal and E-checks.

Las Atlantis

Las Atlantis is a popular bookmaker in the betting industry where many players come around. Registering on this platform is easy and you can get a chance to play free games. New customers have a chance to get 100% welcome bonuses, 250 free spins and other loyalty rewards.

They have enough games to satisfy their customers and their slots games are about 300. These slots games are developed by good software providers such as Betsoft, IGT, real-time gaming and NetEnt.

Super slots

Super slots like their name suggest are the best slots for online casinos in the USA. It has more than 450 high-quality slots games to offer its teeming customers. Payment isn’t a problem with this bookie, as you can withdraw and deposit within minutes.

Since crypto is the trendy payment technology, they offer payments via Ethereum, Bitcoin and Litecoin. They are the best online casino US website when it concerns slots and online roulette games.

BetUS

This is an attractive gambling platform in the USA which has multiple gambling options. All their games are top quality and they provide good payouts to everybody. The minimum deposit of this bookie is $1 and their maximum withdrawal is $600,000 daily.

New and old bettors can take advantage of their juicy promotions, which give you access to more rewards. Security is excellent on this platform as they provide a 256-bit encryption system for all transactions.

Since problems might arise during deposits, withdrawals or general gambling, this best online casino has provided a top customer support team which will address all customer problems.

Casumo

Casumo allows its Canadian players access to win huge money on their games. This casino has a generous bonus system which gamblers can use to win more bets. Their casino reward is huge and comprises 4 free bitcoin, 300 free spins and $1000 matched deposit rewards. Casumo is an online casino Canada site known for its high-quality design, quick payments and secure platform.

Getting a responsible online casino to register with should be the aim of all players. The best online casinos listed above provide great services and bonuses, which every gambler needs to be successful.