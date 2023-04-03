The Huawei Ultimate smartwatch looks suspiciously familiar





There must be a stupid saying somewhere about the supposed cliché that China is known for copying things. But you don’t have to be a master detective to find out where Huawei cheated: with the Apple Smartwatch Ultra.

The manufacturer also followed the Americans in terms of price: You would like 750 euros for the black version expedition black ; 900 euros shelled out blue trip .

Those are the features

For such a chunk of money you can set your expectations high. The Huawei Watch Ultimate wants to convince with the following special features:

Dive and Expedition Features: Hiking, backpacking including stops and decompression reminders for divers

Hiking, backpacking including stops and decompression reminders for divers Extra-Button: This takes the user straight to the dedicated dive and expedition functions.

This takes the user straight to the dedicated dive and expedition functions. marker points : When hiking, points of interest can be determined

When hiking, points of interest can be determined Extra long bracelet: For diving

For diving Dual frequency GPS

Night mode: Bright orange text makes the display easier to read at night.

An update that has already been announced is said to add intelligent energy management for better battery use of the watch.

A notice: Due to the tough sanctions against Huawei, the watch will not be available in the USA.

















Huawei’s new smart watch for outdoor fans somehow looks familiar

Are there any differences?

All the features listed are almost exactly the same in the Apple Watch Ultra. In terms of looks, Huawei’s Watch Ultimate is clearly based on mechanical watches and will certainly appeal to a different audience among watch enthusiasts.

Dive Standard: Huawei’s flagship is EN13319 certified, the standard for diving equipment. While Apple recommends diving no deeper than 40 meters, the Ultimate can go up to 110 meters.

Battery life: According to Huawei, the battery lasts much longer. The manufacturer claims that one charge lasts up to two weeks. Of course, this depends heavily on usage.

Wander-App-Integration: The smartwatch’s OS doesn’t compare to Apple’s watchOS, but at least you’ll be able to use third-party integrations like Strava, Komoot, and Runtastic. This is not the same as having the app on your wrist, but at least the data exchange between the software is given.

It is still unclear when we in the editorial office can put our fingers on the Huawei Watch Ultimate. The counterpart from Apple is already being tested by our colleague Patrick Schneider.

Incidentally, Huawei recently released a smartwatch with a rather unusual feature. I also revealed how smartwatches turned me from a watch hater to a watch lover.

Available now: The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro





The bigwig watch from Huawei declares war on the Applewatch Ultra. Do you think that the Android Watch will come close to the Apple counterpart? Do we need such expensive smartwatches at all? Or are they just a niche product for a specific target group anyway? Tell us your opinion in the comments.