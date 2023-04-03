Dying Light Enhanced Edition available for free on the Epic Games Store, from April 6 through April 13 – That’s Gaming

178

The latest free games from the Epic Games Store – The Silent Age and Tunche – are free for PC players until April 6. You’ll need an Epic Games account to claim them and the Epic Games Launcher to download and play them.

The free games for next week have already been announced and include Dying Light Enhanced Edition. It will be free to claim from April 6 to 13. The popular open-world action-RPG is set in Harran following an outbreak that turns most of the population into zombies. It differs from similar titles thanks to its parkour mechanics and combat.

Dying Light Enhanced Edition includes the base game with numerous improvements and updates and the expansion The Following, which adds a new area and buggies to ride. It also includes the Season Pass, The Bozak Horde, Crash Test Skin Bundle and Ultimate Survivor Bundle.

Of course, those who claim it on the Epic Games Store will also get a free pack that includes the Alternator hammer, the Last Hope weapon, a Ratty outfit skin, a survival kit bundle and a blueprint for the Deadeye’s Bow. You must link your Epic Games Store account to Techland GG starting April 6 to claim them.