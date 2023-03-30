Hope for mixed reality glasses is now shaky





Image Credit: Ian Zelbo, Concept Design

Just yesterday, Apple announced the start date for WWDC 2023. Apple Park will open its doors on June 5th and presentations on upcoming developments by the Cupertino-based manufacturer will follow.

One of the biggest and most anticipated products is the mixed reality headset. Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks that this might not be presented at the developer conference after all.

Apple event possibly without a mixed reality headset after all?

So far there are many indications that the presentation will take place as planned for the Apple keynote on June 5th. Nevertheless, we do not consider it unlikely that the roadmap will be postponed.

Kuo explains in one Twitter-Postthat the mass production of the headset has been postponed to the third quarter of 2023.

In addition to the generally rather low level of euphoria at Apple, this postponement also increases doubts as to whether the product will be presented to the public at WWDC:

As Apple is not very optimistic that the AR/MR headset announcement will recreate the amazing “iPhone moment”, the mass production schedule has been pushed back another 1-2 months to mid to late Q3 23. The delay also increases uncertainty as to whether the new device will show up at WWDC 2023, as the market is widely expecting. […] Read: How tough is the Galaxy S23 Ultra if you drop it on the floor? Not much better than last year's model Ming-Chi Kuo, Twitter

The consequences of the delay are likely to have a major impact on the headset’s shipping forecasts. Around 500,000 units were originally planned for 2023.

In the worst case, it could be less than half. Kuo assumes 200,000 to 300,000 units.

Due to the economic downturn, Apple has probably had to make compromises in the hardware specifications of the device. The company also expects rather restrained reactions from end customers and the press.

In addition, there seem to be problems with weight and the ecosystem as well as various applications. Adding to those concerns is a hefty retail price, estimated at around $3,000 to $4,000 or even more, according to Kuo.















The last completely new product was actually the Apple Watch – and that was almost 9 years ago.

Ming-Chi Kuo has often been correct in his predictions in the past, especially when it came to the Dynamic Island in the iPhone 14 Pro.

If we believe the industry analyst, the presentation of the headset at WWDC 2023 is in the balance. However, one thing is certain: we will all receive absolute certainty on June 5th, 2023.

Internal skepticism about the success of the Apple headset

Internally, the mood at Apple has probably been idle for a long time when it comes to the development and progress of mixed reality glasses.

A report from The New York Times (via MacRumors) claims that employees have “serious concerns” about the glasses’ success. Some employees even switched to other departments due to strong doubts.

This dissatisfaction and the great skepticism even extend to the management level, in which there should also be doubts about the project. Other employees have even had to vacate their positions due to a lack of progress.

You can find more information about the Apple cosmos here:

Regardless of whether the headset will actually be presented at WWDC 2023: It remains a curious topic, even outside of Apple. We are curious. But how about you? Did you put hope in Apple’s headset or are you also very skeptical about the whole thing? Write us your opinion in the comments!