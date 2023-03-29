The Esports City League Season 3 is here!

Esports City League, amateur esports competition circuit linked to DreamHack Spainwhich operates in Spain and Andorra, has started the qualifying phase for its third season. The search has begun for the best players of the 16 cities which will compete in well-known titles such as Fortnite, Clash Royale, Marvel Snap and Rocket League.. It is expected that more than 8,000 players compete to reach the already known finals of the Esports City League stage at DreamHack Valencia.

The competitions in each of the titles will have this structure:

Fortnite: Four tournaments divided into two phases. The first will be an open tournament, in which the top 100 players will qualify. These will compete in phase two to score as many points as possible. The competition format will be the same in all four tournaments. The last tournament will coincide with DreamHack Valencia, where the winner of the competition will be announced live at the festival itself.

Four tournaments divided into two phases. The first will be an open tournament, in which the top 100 players will qualify. These will compete in phase two to score as many points as possible. The competition format will be the same in all four tournaments. The last tournament will coincide with DreamHack Valencia, where the winner of the competition will be announced live at the festival itself. Rocket League: The season will be divided into a qualifying phase and a regular phase. The qualifiers consist of three stops in which the registered teams will compete against each other and according to their score will have a number of points. At the end of these three stops, the 12 teams with the highest score will qualify for the regular phase. The league phase will have four stops in which the qualified teams will compete against each other. At the end of these stops, the two teams with the highest score will play the Esports City League final in person at DreamHack Valencia.

The season will be divided into a qualifying phase and a regular phase. The qualifiers consist of three stops in which the registered teams will compete against each other and according to their score will have a number of points. At the end of these three stops, the 12 teams with the highest score will qualify for the regular phase. The league phase will have four stops in which the qualified teams will compete against each other. At the end of these stops, the two teams with the highest score will play the Esports City League final in person at DreamHack Valencia. Clash Royale: The qualifiers phase will feature three Swiss tournaments of 5 rounds each, where the Top 4 will automatically qualify for the season. The regular phase will have three stops in which players will play a five-round Swiss tournament in duel format. Points will be added according to their final position in each of them. The Top 6 at the end of the regular season will qualify for the on-site finals to be held at DreamHack Valencia.

The qualifiers phase will feature three Swiss tournaments of 5 rounds each, where the Top 4 will automatically qualify for the season. The regular phase will have three stops in which players will play a five-round Swiss tournament in duel format. Points will be added according to their final position in each of them. The Top 6 at the end of the regular season will qualify for the on-site finals to be held at DreamHack Valencia. Marvel Snap: There will be 3 stops during the competition of this game. Each stop consists of a 5-round Swiss Tournament with a “friendly battle” format where players will score points based on their final position in each round. The players who occupy the Top 4 at the end of the regular season of Marvel Snap will qualify for the DreamHack Valencia finals. The Top 4 will compete in person at DreamHack in a simple bracket, the clashes will be decided via seeding of the Regular Phase and players will be notified prior to the event, of the guidelines to follow.

This season has been joined by Andorra as an official Esports City League venue.thus becoming the first international headquarters of the league. The winners of the Andorran league will represent the country in the finals of DreamHack Valencia competing against the players representing the other Spanish cities. In addition, the Principality will celebrate the Esports City Fest Andorraan international and open to the public event that will take place in the Polideportivo de Andorra on May 20 and 21.

Among the novelties of this season are that, although the teams will continue to represent a specific city, only one of the team members must be born or reside in the city they represent.. For example, if a team has three members and they represent Madrid, it may be the case that two of the members are from Malaga and the third is from Madrid or lives in the city. This new feature will facilitate the tournament registration process and the formation of teams.

In addition, the league has a new platform to facilitate the interaction between the competition administrator and the players, in such a way that the resolution of possible inconveniences at the time of playing is much more agile and effective. It has also improved the communication between administrators and players thanks to the numerous means of communication available to them such as Discord, mail, networks, etc.

On the other hand, Esports City League counts on renowned ambassadors, such as. Bekaesha renowned Spanish freestyler, and content creators DualView, Revol Aimar, Sujagg and Elesky.

It is now possible to register for the new season 3 of Esports City League by clicking here. link.