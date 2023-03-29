The second DLC for Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris flourishes on Nintendo Switch – That’s Gaming

86

Thanks to the first DLC Blooming or Forget-me-not released earlier this year and Blooming of Matricaria today, is the story of SWORD ART ONLINE ALICIZATION LYCORIS now complete on Nintendo Switch.

Kirito and friends will once again face off against evil, this time in the form of the Four Lords who attack the Central Cathedral and spread chaos in Underworld.

The DLC introduces a new storyline that takes players on adventures in new maps and dungeons, as well as new divine beasts to challenge and new weapons to assist you.

SWORD ART ONLINE ALICIZATION LYCORIS is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.