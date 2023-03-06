The best revision mods to watch out for in 2023 and beyond

Modding is by no means new to the video game industry, and there have even been some great titles born from classic mods like Garry’s Mod or Dota 2. Still, now more than ever it may feel like we need some great mods of expansion format to help us survive the ever-longer wait times for games.

Fortunately for us, it seems that modders are becoming more talented with each passing year, and we have some huge projects to look forward to in 2023 and beyond. From DLC-sized expansions to those nice quality-of-life touch-ups that make a game’s experience more complete, here are some of the best and greatest mods coming soon.

Let’s start with Fallout: London, an extensive project that has been years in the making. Using the Fallout 4 engine, the team working on Fallout: London has pretty much created an entire setting, complete with unique lore, characters and enemies. People have been wondering for years what the Fallout universe looks like in other countries, and through Fallout: London they may finally get their answer.

Fallout: London will release sometime this year and seems to be on track to do so. We’ve seen a lot of gameplay and updates from the mod team, with their most recent video showing a working underground rail system. If that doesn’t impress you, I don’t know what will.

With Fallout 5 probably more than a decade away, we’ll be relying on the modding community for post-apocalyptic content for some time. However, if they keep making projects like Fallout: London, waiting for the next Fallout game might not be so bad.

Next, we look at Bethesda’s other seriously popular IP in Elder Scrolls, and we cheat a bit here because we’re packing a couple of huge projects into one entry, but they all encompass the same idea, which is to port an older Elder Scrolls game to one of the series’ newer entries.

Skywind takes Morrowind over to Skyrim, and Morroblivion also gives the third game a bit of an upgrade, but instead puts it into The Elder Scrolls 4. The most popular of these projects is Skyblivion , which as you might guess puts the whole of Oblivion into Skyrim’s engine, giving the old game a much-needed updated look.

Skyblivion unfortunately won’t be with us until 2025, as the mod team recently told us. But if there is enough support and some volunteers join the team, this release date may be pushed forward. Either way, Skyblivion will probably still hit the Nexus Mods page before The Elder Scrolls 6. We’re not sure if that’s exciting or sad at this point.

Despite fans of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout making brilliant and elaborate mods fairly regularly, the FromSoftware fanbase also creates some excellent mods for those who love the difficulty of the Soulsborne series, but have grown tired of the basic gameplay in current titles.

Dark Souls: Archthrones is a DLC-sized mod for Dark Souls 3 that continues to impress fans with every update dropped by the development team. It completely revises the base game, giving players new areas to explore, new enemies to fight based on those in Bloodborne and Sekiro, and plenty of lore to dive into.

There is no release date attached to Dark Souls: Archthrones yet, but since we got 15 minutes of gameplay early this year and the project has been in development for 2 years so far, we can’t help but hope we hear something soon.

From a mod with an unknown release date to two that only recently dropped, the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Citadel Epilogue and Happy Ending mods overhaul your space adventure. Instead of adding a whole bunch of content to a game, these mods actually remove quite a bit to change Mass Effect 3’s controversial ending.

After Mass Effect 3’s release, BioWare dropped the Citadel DLC, which is essentially a bunch of fan service that gives you one last hurrah with your crew before you face the game’s final missions. The Citadel Epilogue mod instead places this DLC after the game and removes all mention of Reapers and the war to give you a much happier ending.

The Happy Ending mod works with this, removing Shepard’s near-final death from the end of Mass Effect 3 and adjusting the final cutscenes that are played once you finish the game. There is also one last added surprise in this mod for when you return to Normandy, but you’ll have to download it to find out.

Our latest revision mod takes us to Cyberpunk 2077, and it’s the Time Dilation Overhaul, which significantly changes the gameplay of CD Projekt Red’s dystopian title by adding all new abilities.

Katana Reflect allows you to return your enemies’ bullets, teleportation does exactly what it says on the tin, and you can even affect vehicles while dilating in time like Franklin in GTA 5.

All of these abilities are linked to the time dilation mechanic, and it not only changes the way players can use the Quickhack, but it also changes NPC behavior.

These are just some of the best and brightest revision mods already available or soon to be released. With modding allowing us to get DLC-sized expansions these days, it seems that waiting for new titles may not be as painful as we once thought.