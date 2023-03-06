Cyberpunk 2077 is now fully optimized for the Steam Deck – That’s Gaming

171

Cyberpunk 2077 may not have become the critical favorite that CD Projekt RED had hoped, but there is little doubt that despite all the major problems it launched with, the open world action RPG was still a huge commercial success. And now it’s playable on yet another platform.

CD Projekt RED recently confirmed on Twitter that Cyberpunk 2077 is now Steam Deck Verified, meaning it is now fully optimized for Valve’s portable gaming PC. People who want to play the RPG game on the go now have the perfect means to do so.

A full-fledged expansion, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, is also currently in development. Details on that are scarce right now, but CD Projekt RED has said it has the largest budget ever given to an expansion in the studio’s history. It will be released later this year.

After Phantom Liberty is out, CD Projekt RED will also release a “Game of the Year Edition” for the title. Meanwhile, production on a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is also set to start soon, with CDPR establishing a new studio in Boston to lead the project.