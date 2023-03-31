Lifestyle

The all-electric mode of the Lamborghini Revuelto takes you just six miles away –

By Liam Herbert

Yesterday we reported on the announcement of Lamborghini’s next supercar, the Revuelto. Well, since this car has been in the public eye, people have started taking apart the press release of the announcement, and it has been discovered that the car’s all-electric mode only allows you to travel six miles before the battery needs to be recharged.

Because it only has a 3.8 kWh battery, the Revuelto will blow all of its electric power after only 6.2 miles, but it must be said that this is why the car is a hybrid, because the regenerative braking technology it has can also recharge the entire battery in just six minutes.

Essentially, if you are traveling at the national speed limit in the UK, you should be able to avoid using fossil fuels for half of your trip, assuming Lamborghini’s data is accurate in practice.

Lamborghini Revuelto's all-electric mode gets you just six miles away
Lamborghini

