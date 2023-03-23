Tekken 8 Trailer Shows Lars Alexandersson – That’s Gaming

Gaming

Tekken 8 Trailer Shows Lars Alexandersson

By Willy Rock

A new gameplay trailer is available for Tekken 8 from Bandai Namco, revealing Lars Alexandersson. The illegitimate son of Heihachi Mishima, he leads the Tekken Force rebels in a protagonist role. Not surprisingly, he is still incredibly fast and can deal massive damage. Check him out below.

If you enjoyed using Lars because of his moveset, especially the launchers and juggles, then good news: he has plenty of them in abundance. His speed fits well with the new Heat Burst and Heat Engager actions, while encouraging the new focus on aggression in the sequel. Of course, it also doesn’t help that he dispenses lightning bolts with various attacks.

Tekken 8 is coming to Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC, developed on Unreal Engine 5 without any assets from Tekken 7. Although the developer has not yet announced a release date, it is expected to come out sometime before April 2024. Stay tuned for more character reveals, and in the meantime, check out the trailers for Jin, King, Nina, Kazuya, Paul and Marshall Law.

