Home Finance Team Shiba Inu reveals the secrets of the next “Mint Party” with...

Team Shiba Inu reveals the secrets of the next “Mint Party” with the Bugatti group

By
Willy Rock
-
219
0

The Bugatti Group will host a special event, in partnership with Shiba Inu, to launch a limited edition collection of physical and NFT collectibles in honor of Genesis NFT holders, according to a press release from the team.

The exclusive special collection features 299 limited coins priced at 0.14 Ethereum (ETH). It should be noted that 95% of those who strike the Mint will receive a unique Bugatti Cross Body Luggage Bag, while 5% will be able to receive a carry-on item in which they can place their own Shiboshi NFT design.

Read:  Where is Terra's founder, Do Kwon, hiding?

To further reward their early supporters, Shiba Inu and the Bugatti Group are also offering a 55% discount on their exclusive travel accessories as part of this limited-time collaboration.

Interested parties can easily use the coinage portal – which will be launched in an upcoming Twitter Spaces presentation – to participate in this event and potentially be rewarded with one of these coveted Bugatti X Shiboshis items .

Once all the currencies have been obtained, the redemption will open its doors to participants a week later – an announcement about this will be made via their social channels alongside the Bugatti Group.

Read:  Economist Peter Schiff warns that the U.S. dollar will collapse and "we will default."

Bugatti Group is a company that designs and creates handbags, briefcases and various other accessories. Shiba Inu tested a partnership with the company last week.

Previous articleA self-driving Tesla car slammed on its brakes as it entered a tunnel (VIDEO)
Next articleFlorin Piersic’s most beautiful wife would have cheated on Angela Similea: Anna Széles didn’t understand Romanian very well when she was chosen to star in the first film, but she smiled beautifully
Willy Rock

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR