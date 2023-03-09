Swiss Bitcoin investment app Relai raises $4.5M

Relaia young shooter swiss which proposes a application allowing toinvest easily in Bitcoin with a non-depository portfoliocollected 4.5 million dollars from Lightning Ventures and Ego Death Capital.

Founded in Zurich in 2020 by Adem Bilican and Julian Liniger, Relay wants to simplify the purchase, the sale and the conservation of bitcoins. The company is developing a mobile application easy to use and offering its users a real ownership on their tokens thanks to a wallet in self-custody integrated. This gives investors control over their private keys.

This Tuesday, on Twitter, Relay has announced that it has completed a 4.5 million financing round led by the crypto fund Ego Death Capital.

We’ve raised 4.5 Million! 🎉 The fundraising round was led by @egodeathcapital – a bitcoin-only VC run by @JeffBooth @1andipitt and @nico_lechuga. What we plan on shipping: – Zero-fee stacking

– Lightning ⚡️

– White-label solution for companies

– and more! pic.twitter.com/gnVQ3MGwj7 – Relai 🇨🇭 (@relai_app) March 7, 2023

According to a press release, the Relai’s fundraising also attracted Timechain, Cabrit Capital, Lightning Ventures and Redalpinewho led the previous round of financing for the startup.

Following this transaction, Relai plans to offer free tradingsupport for the Lightning Network and a white label product for fintechs.

We were really impressed with Julian and the Relai team in their ability to deliver long-term value to users. We believe they will be a key player in the adoption of Bitcoin in Europe and we are excited to be working with them,” said Jeff Booth, general partner at Ego Death Capital.

Earlier this year, the Swiss company expanded its offering with Relai Businessa service dedicated to small and medium-sized businesses that want to add Bitcoin to their balance sheet.

