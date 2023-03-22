Survivor trailer shows reunion Cal Kestis with Mantis Crew – That’s Gaming

165

Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) and Lucasfilm Games today revealed new details about the story of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which will be available April 28 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. In the next chapter of the Jedi saga, developed by Respawn’s veteran team led by game director Stig Asmussen, we find a stronger and more experienced Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) as he carries the hopes of the galaxy on his shoulders.

Dark times dawn and Cal Kestis seeks a safe haven far away from The Empire. Five years after the events in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order an adult Cal Kestis must look beyond his lightsaber to find his destiny in the shadow of The Empire. Familiar friends and new teammates – Cere Junda (Debra Wilson), Greez Dritus (Daniel Roebuck), Merrin (Tina Ivlev) and newly introduced mercenary Bode Akuna (Noshir Dalal) – stand by Cal’s side as he takes on The Empire and the galaxy’s most ruthless enemies. Cal’s quest takes him to familiar frontiers and new planets in the Star Wars-universe, including Koboh (home of the Bedlam Raiders).

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes full advantage of current-generation gaming hardware and delivers the ultimate cinematic Jedi experience when the game launches April 28 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.